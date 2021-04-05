MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Down 7.1%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 16,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,433,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $539.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,815,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,309 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $4,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $3,155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 351,074 shares during the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

