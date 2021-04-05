Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

