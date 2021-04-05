MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $2,669,252.60 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,488,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.60. 1,587,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,046. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.21 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

