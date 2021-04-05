MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $1,519,284.27 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $1,519,284.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,385,726.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total value of $4,916,964.96.

On Friday, March 19th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $289.60. 1,587,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.21 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

