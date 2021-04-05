MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 405 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MDB stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.60. 1,587,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.21 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.71.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MongoDB by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.