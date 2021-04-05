MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 405 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MDB stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.60. 1,587,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.21 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.71.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
