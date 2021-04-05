MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB traded down $4.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,874. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.21 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total transaction of $4,916,964.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976,731.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,967.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,221 shares of company stock worth $44,386,481. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

