Monolith Trading Up 12.5% This Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Monolith has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $12.54 million and $35,548.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

