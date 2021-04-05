Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 29,272 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after acquiring an additional 970,443 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.30 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

