Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 122,928 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,928 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 301,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,202 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

NEE opened at $76.89 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,359 shares of company stock worth $11,945,664 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

