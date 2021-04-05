Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 1,461 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.