Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 1,700 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU opened at $93.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

