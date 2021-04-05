Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 3,517 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

