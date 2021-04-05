Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

C stock opened at $73.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

