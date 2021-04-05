Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $226.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day moving average is $226.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

