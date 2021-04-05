Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $114.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

