Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 429 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $286.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

