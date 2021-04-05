Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 4,418 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.