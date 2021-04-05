Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,215 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $135.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.73. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

