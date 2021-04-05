Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 42,160 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,160 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,029 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Shares of AJG opened at $127.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

