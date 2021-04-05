Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,993 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.05% of Insulet worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,631,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Insulet by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after purchasing an additional 130,839 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $264.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $155.51 and a 12-month high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

