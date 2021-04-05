Mooncoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.32 or 0.00373160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005047 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

