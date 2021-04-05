More Coin (MORE) Trading Up 34% This Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. More Coin has a market cap of $222,610.84 and $5,917.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.25 or 0.00672942 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028779 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

