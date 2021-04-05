Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.31

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

MCRUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

