Morgan Stanley Acquires 216,038 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $65,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

