Morgan Stanley Acquires 222,793 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 222,793 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of BorgWarner worth $61,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.07.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.