Morgan Stanley Acquires 282,523 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.16% of Schrödinger worth $63,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after buying an additional 254,327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,418,000 after acquiring an additional 214,414 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Schrödinger by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,242,000 after purchasing an additional 172,213 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $78.53 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,064,541.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,198,472 shares of company stock worth $111,671,508.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

