Morgan Stanley Acquires 640,263 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 148.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.39% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $67,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,900,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,600,000 after purchasing an additional 723,559 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 196,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,124,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $66.68 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

