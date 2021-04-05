Morgan Stanley Acquires 84,169 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.04% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $68,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 338,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB opened at $62.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $65.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

