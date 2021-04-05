Morgan Stanley Acquires 896,589 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of Targa Resources worth $65,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Targa Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $32.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.