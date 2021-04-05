Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of Virgin Galactic worth $68,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

