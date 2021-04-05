Morgan Stanley Buys 1,018,954 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 563.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Berry Global Group worth $67,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,889,000 after buying an additional 132,652 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,597,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of BERY opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.