Morgan Stanley Buys 258,554 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of The AES worth $68,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 453,990 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in The AES by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,889,000 after buying an additional 250,967 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in The AES by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,220,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 54,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $27.07 on Monday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.