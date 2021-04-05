Morgan Stanley Buys 66,710 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Zscaler worth $62,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $175.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $49,070,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

