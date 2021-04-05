Morgan Stanley Buys 879,615 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 3,111.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of Planet Fitness worth $70,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLNT opened at $78.52 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

