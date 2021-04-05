Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $60,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMS stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

