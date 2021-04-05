Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Altice USA worth $60,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $11,361,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Altice USA by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 124,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 106,760 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Altice USA by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,620,000 after buying an additional 505,333 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,713,350. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 178.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

