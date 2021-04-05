Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 176.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.66% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $71,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after buying an additional 281,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 26,029 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRA. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,046 shares of company stock worth $433,018. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.