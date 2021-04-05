Morgan Stanley Has $59.12 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $59,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $52.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

