Morgan Stanley Has $59.62 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SAP were worth $59,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $125.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average is $130.31. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $103.21 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.