Morgan Stanley Has $60.85 Million Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.94% of Party City Holdco worth $60,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

PRTY stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $668.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRTY shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.