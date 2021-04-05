Morgan Stanley Has $63.53 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 141.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,106,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 18.64% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $63,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of KIE opened at $37.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

