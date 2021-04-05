Morgan Stanley Has $63.57 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Iron Mountain worth $63,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,035,000 after acquiring an additional 185,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,637,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $37.30 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

