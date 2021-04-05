Morgan Stanley Has $63.85 Million Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 360,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.10% of Canadian Solar worth $63,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after buying an additional 3,000,161 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after buying an additional 254,078 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 500.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,043 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 269,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 303,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $48.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

