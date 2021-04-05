Morgan Stanley Has $67.04 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $67,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $279.50 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $292.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.00 and a 200-day moving average of $261.65.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

