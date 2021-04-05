Morgan Stanley Has $69.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.41% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $69,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $374.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.84 and a 200-day moving average of $367.14. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.49 and a one year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

