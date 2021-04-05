Morgan Stanley Has $71.13 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,649,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of PulteGroup worth $71,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750,435 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,389,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 443,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

