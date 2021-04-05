Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of CarMax worth $66,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

NYSE KMX opened at $123.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

