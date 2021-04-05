Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Snap-on worth $61,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Snap-on by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,253,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $231.74 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $233.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

