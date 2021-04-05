Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 147,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Sensata Technologies worth $60,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $817,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

ST opened at $58.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

