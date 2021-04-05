Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX opened at $67.34 on Monday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $79.10.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Roblox Company Profile

There is no company description available for Roblox Corp.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.